Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,374 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $41,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 333,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

