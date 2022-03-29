Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. 38,379,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,599,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.