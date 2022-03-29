Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 111,419 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $47,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

