Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,117 shares of company stock worth $28,702,415 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.29. 5,367,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.52, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

