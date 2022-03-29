Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,838 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $315,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,875. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

