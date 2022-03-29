Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,838 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $315,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,875. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.