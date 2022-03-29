Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $224,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 148,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $202.36. 2,395,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,333. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 197.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

