Brown Advisory Inc. Has $65.68 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $65,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WHD traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 537,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,512. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

