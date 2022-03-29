Brown Advisory Inc. Has $55.95 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,032 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $55,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,041,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $32,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. 512,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 564.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

