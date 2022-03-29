Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,134,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,338,000 after purchasing an additional 527,994 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.74. 62,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.17 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

