Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 714,981 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $508,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. 81,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

