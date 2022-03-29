Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,548,909 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,166,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after buying an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

