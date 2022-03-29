Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 115,836 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,507,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,836 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $855,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $192.28. 2,554,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,671. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

