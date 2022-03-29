Brokers Offer Predictions for SBI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBI in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get SBI alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. SBI has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.