Brokers Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NWBI opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 820,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 253,685 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

