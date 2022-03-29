Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

