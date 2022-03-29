Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price at $15.00

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 11,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,839. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

