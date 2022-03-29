Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $267.87

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 35,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,072. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

