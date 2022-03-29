Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

