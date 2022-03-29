Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $106.11

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

