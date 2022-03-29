Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price at $19.38

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,130,628 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV opened at $11.43 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

