Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $554.33

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,805. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

