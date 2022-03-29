Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $1,209.00

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,209.00.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $201.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo has a 12-month low of $164.13 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

