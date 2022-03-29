Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $252.77

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $750,203,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.77.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

