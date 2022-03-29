Brokerages Set AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target at $26.62

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,415. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $409.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 139.86%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

