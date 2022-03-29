Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to post $600.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.59 million. Woodward posted sales of $581.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

WWD stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.38. 559,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,202. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

