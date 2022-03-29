Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $600.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.11 million and the highest is $647.59 million. Woodward reported sales of $581.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.38. 559,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.