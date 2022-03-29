Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. VMware posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Cross Research reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.19.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.