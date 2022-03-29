Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.62. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

