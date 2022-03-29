Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $155.19 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $117.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $686.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.40 million to $690.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $839.04 million, with estimates ranging from $800.40 million to $852.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. 289,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,634. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $6,711,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

