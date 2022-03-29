Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) to post $11.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $8.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $49.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $63.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $317.88 million, a PE ratio of 154.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.