Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.21. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 35,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in GoDaddy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

