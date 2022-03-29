Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 580,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,942. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.