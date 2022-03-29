Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.09. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

NYSE:TSN opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,926,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

