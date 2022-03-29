Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.31).

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

