Brokerages Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $61.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $62.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

