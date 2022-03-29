Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.56 Million

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $700.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.27 million to $711.70 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $685.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.51. 777,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,852. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $75,689,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

