Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.88 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $571.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

