Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 104,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,888. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AxoGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

