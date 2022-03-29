Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.23 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

