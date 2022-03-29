Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 214,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

