Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.1 days.

OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

Get Britvic alerts:

About Britvic (Get Rating)

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.