Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.1 days.
OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.
About Britvic (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCF)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.