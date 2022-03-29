Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 803 ($10.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 845.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

