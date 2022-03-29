Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,655,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

