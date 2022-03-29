Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

BHG opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,185,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,075,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,836,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

