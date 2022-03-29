Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $121,795,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

