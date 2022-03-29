Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.33. 125,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $517.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.