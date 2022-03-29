Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after buying an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 1,083,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,317,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

