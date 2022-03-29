Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,636 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

