BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 254,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,285,192 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $103,144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BRF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 466,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 305,225 shares during the period.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

