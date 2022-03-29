Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

BRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

BRC stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brady by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

